These are exciting times at Elland Road despite last season’s ill-fated Premier League campaign.

The Whites may be restarting life in the Championship, but fans still have plenty to be excited about. From the arrival of Daniel Farke to the confirmation of a takeover, fans will be feeling optimistic about the new season, and especially now that new signings like Ethan Ampadu have begun to arrive on the back of several exits this summer.

As excitement for the new season builds, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Origi bid

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal to sign Champions League winner Divock Origi from AC Milan.

Origi has scored just twice in 27 Serie A appearances since joining Milan from Liverpool, and SportsMediaset are saying the Italian club are open to a sale this summer. It’s claimed the Whites have submitted a bid for the powerful forward, while Crystal Palace are also said to be interested this summer.

Any fee will be a profit for Milan, who signed Origi on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

Ampadu speaks on Farke’s persuasion powers

Leeds have completed the signing of Ethan Ampadu on a long-term contract, joining from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The Whites’ first senior transfer of the summer was confirmed on Wednesday morning as Wales international Ethan Ampadu joined on a four-year deal. Having spent four consecutive seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan, the 22-year-old moves permanently to Elland Road and is ‘raring to go’ ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Speaking to LUTV following the completion of his move, Ampadu said: “I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.

“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more. When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

Darlow rivals

Leeds’ interest in Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow could be challenged by Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, who are reported to have held talks with Eddie Howe’s side.

Darlow has been linked with Leeds this summer

The Whites are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after Joel Robles’ release and the expectation that No. 1 Illan Meslier is set to depart in the transfer window.

Karl Darlow has been identified as an attainable target, given his status as back-up to Nick Pope at St James’ Park. The 32-year-old is understood not to have travelled with the rest of Howe’s squad to the United States for continuation of their pre-season schedule, however Darlow did feature in the 2-1 friendly win over Rangers on Tuesday night.