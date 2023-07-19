The Whites are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after Joel Robles’ release and the expectation that No. 1 Illan Meslier is set to depart in the transfer window.

Karl Darlow has been identified as an attainable target, given his status as back-up to Nick Pope at St James’ Park. The 32-year-old is understood not to have travelled with the rest of Howe’s squad to the United States for continuation of their pre-season schedule, however Darlow did feature in the 2-1 friendly win over Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Telegraph claim Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have ‘held talks’ with Newcastle regarding a move for Darlow, which could potentially impact Leeds’ own pursuit of the stopper.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow appaluds the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bournemouth remained in the top flight last season after earning promotion from the Championship the year prior. Gary O’Neil departed the Vitality Stadium last month and was promptly replaced by one-time Elland Road managerial target Iraola.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is currently No. 1 on the south coast after an impressive first season for the Cherries but could be challenged by Darlow’s arrival.

The Newcastle ‘keeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, and has on more than one occasion been linked with a move to Middlesbrough during his nine-year stay in the north east.

“Karl is someone I loved working with, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can’t do this summer,” Hull boss Liam Rosenior said last week.

The likelihood of Darlow arriving at Elland Road as No. 1 for the 2023/24 Championship campaign, in addition to the club’s proximity to the 32-year-old’s young family based in the north east, is thought to stand in Leeds’ favour.

For now, Newcastle are yet to receive a formal offer to sign Darlow permanently but Leeds, Hull and Bournemouth are all understood to have enquired regarding his availability this summer.