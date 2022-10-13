As the weekend draws nearer, Leeds United will be focused fully on the unenviable task of picking up points against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

After last week’s disappointing result against Crystal Palace the Whites will be eager to make amends in their next outing, but will know that the Gunners will represent one of their sternest tests to date this term. Mikel Arteta’s side have lost just once this season, and otherwise boast a 100% record.

For their part, Leeds have taken nine points from their first eight matches, and hover just three points above the relegation zone.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of Leeds-related news to sift through. With that in mind here are Thursday’s United headlines...

Caprile clause detailed

With Illan Meslier arriving at the club earlier that year, the Italian failed to make a single appearance for the first team, and left the Whites in July. The 21-year-old now plies his trade in Serie B.

Should he ever leave, however, it has been suggested that he could fetch Leeds a handsome windfall, with a sell-on clause included in the deal that took him to Italy. It it claimed that Caprile is currently worth around £878,000 after a positive start to the campaign, and that he could see his price tag raise to £5.2 million next summer.

Wolves allocation revealed

Leeds United will have a 3,000-ticket allocation for their Carabao Cup clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.

The game is due to take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Molineux and will be the Whites’ penultimate fixture before the domestic campaign breaks for the World Cup.

Wolves have given Leeds an allocation of 3,014 for the cup tie, with tickets priced at £18 for adults, £12 for seniors aged 65 and over, £10 for Under 21s, and £6 for Under 17s.

Mudryk to consider future in January

Reported Leeds United target Mykhaylo Mudryk will “assess” his future in January, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Shakhtar Donetsk attacker has been at the centre of widespread speculation in recent weeks, with 90min reporting last month that the Whites were one of a number of Premier League sides taking an interest in his progress.

And now Jacobs has claimed that the player, who is also a target for Premier League leaders Arsenal, will weigh up his options in the winter window.