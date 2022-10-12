However, with Illan Meslier arriving at the club earlier that season, Caprile found himself managing only one appearance for the Under-21s and failed to make a single appearance for the senior team.

The 21-year-old’s signing proved to be a real flop for United, who sold him to Italian club Bari this summer - however, it has now been revealed that they included a sell-on clause as he departed. The report claims that Caprile is currently worth one million euros (£878,000) after a positive start to the campaign and could see his price tag raise to £5.2m next summer.