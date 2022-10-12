Leeds United ‘set’ for six-figure transfer sell-on fee if former star moves next summer
Leeds United could be set to earn some cash from the disappointing signing of Elia Caprile
Leeds United could earn a six-figure fee if Elia Caprile ever leaves SC Bari, according to La Gazzetta Del Mezzogiorno. The Whites signed the goalkeeper from Chievo Verona in 2020 alongside big names such as Rodrigo, Raphinha and Robin Koch.
However, with Illan Meslier arriving at the club earlier that season, Caprile found himself managing only one appearance for the Under-21s and failed to make a single appearance for the senior team.
The 21-year-old’s signing proved to be a real flop for United, who sold him to Italian club Bari this summer - however, it has now been revealed that they included a sell-on clause as he departed. The report claims that Caprile is currently worth one million euros (£878,000) after a positive start to the campaign and could see his price tag raise to £5.2m next summer.
With the Whites set to receive half of any transfer sum, they could earn up to £2.6m a year on from his Elland Road departure. However, it seems unlikely that United will see that much money anytime soon given Caprile doesn’t even play in the top division in Italy. With the Italian shot-stopper only just turning 21 this summer, he has plenty of time to improve and could earn Leeds a hefty fee down the line.