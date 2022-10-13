Leeds United turn their attention to an unenviable clash against Arsenal this weekend.

The Whites slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last time out, and will be eager to rediscover their winning touch on Sunday afternoon. That could prove to be easier said than done, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the table having won eight of their top flight fixtures so far this term.

For their part, Jesse Marsch’s side currently sit 14th in the table with nine points from eight matches.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United are “keeping tabs” on Leon King and may look to lure the Rangers talent to Elland Road, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. He said:“He is a very talented young defender. He has been very highly thought of at Rangers for a long time and he is now getting opportunities in the first team as well. Obviously, Leeds are keeping tabs on him, along with a number of other clubs as well.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United are planning a swoop for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and “will make an offer” for the stopper. The Magpies are said to be “closely following” the player who is valued at around £17.5 million. Manchester City have also been linked. (Sabah)

Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk “will assess his future in January”, with the Shakhtar Donetsk attacker interested in making a move to North London amid interest from the likes of Leeds United, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. He said: “I think he made it clear to me that he will assess his future in January and it would be hard to say no to top clubs. He particularly referenced Arsenal.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United “retain an interest” in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies “intend to move again” for new players in January having spent over £120 million in the summer. (iNews)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of clubs, including a number from the Premier League, are keeping close tabs on Lyon full-back Gusto. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham have all scouted the player, as well as Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. (90min)

Liverpool would not find it difficult to convince West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to move to Anfield, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “You can’t rule out a transfer like that. Chelsea still makes the most sense in many ways for Declan Rice, but he is willing to move north. I’ve been told that before, so I don’t think that’s going to be a problem in terms that he would only want to stay in London.” (GIVEMESPORT)