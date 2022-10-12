The game is scheduled for Wednesday November 9 at Molineux Stadium and will be Leeds’ penultimate fixture before the World Cup break.

Tickets will go on sale, online, for the club’s super away attendees and away season ticket holders who are not enrolled on the away auto cup scheme, on Tuesday October 18 at 1pm.

Fans enrolled on the away auto cup scheme are guaranteed a ticket but must apply by 12pm on Wednesday October 19.

Tracker tickets, for fans who attended 12 or more away games last season, will go on sale on October 19 from 1pm, with a 50 per cent chance of a ticket on a first come, first served basis.

On Friday October 21 at 1pm, home season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets on a first come, first served basis, and it’s the turn of members on Monday October 24 from 1pm.

A club spokesperson added: “Any away season ticket holders who are enrolled on the away auto cup scheme but do not receive a confirmation email for Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1pm on Tuesday October 18 are advised to purchase their ticket online within their online priority period. Please note, we can only guarantee that we can allocate adjoining seats for those supporters who purchase their tickets within the same phase and same transaction.”

Wolves have given Leeds an allocation of 3,014 for the cup tie, with tickets priced at £18 for adults, £12 for seniors aged 65 and over, £10 for Under 21s and £6 for Under 17s.

AWAY DAY - Leeds United's last trip to Molineux was a memorable one thanks to a late Whites comeback after Wolves went down to 10 men. Pic: Getty