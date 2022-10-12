Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini has given Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch the benefit of the doubt in regards to teenage forward Willy Gnonto.

The Italy international has made three appearances for the Whites’ Under-21 side so far this season and despite being named on the first-team bench twice, is yet to be handed a first-team debut at Elland Road.

Between Gnonto’s arrival in West Yorkshire and his most recent outing for the youngsters in which he scored the game’s only goal against Sunderland, the former FC Zürich attacker featured twice for Italy.

Willy Gnonto warms up for Leeds United's Under-21s (Pic: Steve Riding)

Gnonto was brought on during the second half of the Azzurri’s UEFA Nations League win versus England, and started against Hungary days later.

"Gnonto is a young boy who has just arrived [at Leeds], so he may need time to settle in,” the former Manchester City manager and Premier League-winning coach told Tuttosport following Italy’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualification draw.

The youngster has made close to 100 senior appearances – for club and country, combined – but for the time being remains consigned to the Leeds bench.

“I can say he has pleasantly surprised all of us, in almost every way,” Marsch said prior to the first-team’s trip to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see, even in that [welcome] video, his humbleness and his maturity and then, on the pitch and training, he's been fantastic.

“He was very good in the 21s match against Southampton. He will be in the squad this weekend and we think he can play a big role for us now.

"I guess you can say I would revise my statement,” Marsch admitted.

The statement in question referred to Marsch’s preliminary assessment of the player when news initially broke of Leeds’ interest in the Italian forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He dubbed the 18-year-old ‘not Premier League-ready’ but admits his evaluation was wide of the mark.