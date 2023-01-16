The San Francisco 49ers Enterprises own 44% of Leeds United at this moment in time. Chairman Andrea Radrizzani currently holds a majority stake in the Yorkshire club. However, with a full takeover from the NFL franchise in the pipeline, here is a look at some of the latest news.

Before the summer claim

The 49ers have an ‘option to buy’ Leeds before January 2024. It was revealed by The Athletic that the 49ers had an agreement to buy the club outright from Radrizzani before January 2024, but it has become increasingly apparent that they could move to take control this summer.

The price they pay will very much depend on what division Leeds find themselves in for the 2023/24 season. Talks are said to have been ‘intense’ and the move could happen before the summer. Jesse Marsch’s side are only two points above the relegation zone right now.

Role in Rutter deal

Georginio Rutter arrived at Elland Road last week from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and The Athletic also claim that the 49ers were involved in the transfer. His contract will be paid in instalments until 2028 and they will land with them over the next few years, assuming the takeover is completed.

Funds acquired

The Times reported back in November that the 49ers have secured the ‘necessary funds’. Operating a Premier League football club is obviously a high cost business but they have the backing behind them to do so. Their NFL team has won five Super Bowls but their last win came in 1995.

Competition for the club?

There has been talk of opposition bidders keen on buying Leeds. The Daily Mail have claimed this month that an unnamed party, believed to be from the Middle East, are ‘interested’. The report adds that it is yet to be known whether they will make a ‘serious bid’ at this stage.