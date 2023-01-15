Leeds United U21s 1-2 West Bromwich Albion U21s highlights: Whites suffer back-to-back defeats
Leeds’ youngsters host West Bromwich Albion at the LNER Community Stadium in York this evening as they look to get back to winning ways
Michael Skubala’s side were defeated 1-0 by Nottingham Forest just under two weeks ago, however Under-21s’ standout Sonny Perkins did salvage a replay for the senior squad late on during their FA Cup Third Round tie with Cardiff City earlier this month.
Skubala himself has been working alongside Jesse Marsch and his first-team coaching staff following the departure of Mark Jackson, who has left to become MK Dons’ head coach in League One.
The January schedule remains somewhat unforgiving as the Under-21s face West Bromwich Albion this evening, before playing the same opponent once more in a week’s time. Leeds will be hoping to get off to a better start than they managed against a resurgent Forest, who ended the young Whites’ unbeaten league run.
Team news, analysis, match updates and full-time reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at York is from 7pm.
Leeds United U21s 1-2 West Bromwich Albion U21s LIVE
Richards’ 90th minute winner seals it for the visitors, who sat deep, protected their box and denied Leeds many clear-cut opportunities. 90 minutes for Drameh, Gyabi - who netted a great volley - and Mateo Joseph. Leeds stay second in PL2 Division 2.
90’ Head clash between Mullen and a West Brom player in the centre circle as we enter the fourth minute of added time. Won't be long to play after this. Leeds staying 2nd as it stands.
89’ Lovely move down the left almost culminates in a late winner. Debayo plays a one-two and finds Joseph in the six-yard box but the West Brom defender does enough to keep the ball out.
87’ Marley Wilson on for his 21s debut. Replaces Charlie Crew, who's done well in the middle.