Patrick Bamford makes declaration on Leeds United role and hails 'fantastic' new star team mate

That, says the striker, was one of the hardest parts of his injuries frustration, knowing that he could help but couldn't. But that feeling has at last thankfully subsided for a forward certain he can now play a "big part" in the second half of the current campaign.

Bamford returned to the Whites matchday squad for the first time since October when taking his place on the bench for Friday night's Premier League clash at Aston Villa. The striker had not been seen since coming on in the 52nd minute of the 2-1 win at Liverpool in which the Whites no 9 set up the winning goal for Crysencio Summerville.

Even his appearance at Anfield was just a tenth outing of the season - six of which had been from the bench - for a forward still very much on the comeback trail following a 2021-22 campaign which featured just 559 minutes of Premier League football. Further disruption then followed October's second half appearance at Anfield, after which the striker was forced to miss the last two games before the World Cup break due to injury.

LANDMARK STRIKE: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, nets his first goal for 13 months and 100th career league strike in Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

The six-week break in the season then provided Bamford with the opportunity to have groin surgery in Munich, after which Leeds were hoping to have the forward back available for the Christmas return against Manchester City. Illness put paid to that plan, delaying Bamford's comeback, but the 29-year-old finally returned as a 67th-minute substitute in Friday night's clash at Villa in which Leeds were 2-0 down upon his introduction.

Sixteen minutes later, Bamford wasn't just back on the pitch but back in the goals in netting for the first time since bagging the equalising goal in last December's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford. Bamford's strike at Villa Park was unable to prevent a ninth league defeat of the season but the forward says he is feeling in good shape after a successful operation and confident he can now finally contribute in a big way over the second half of the campaign.

"That was one of the worst things about last year, that I was out and watching the games," said Bamford to LUTV. "I wasn't able to help the team and I felt that I'd be able to. Now I feel that I am in a position where I can definitely give more to the team and play a big part."

Bamford was brought on as part of a double change that also saw new signing Max Wober introduced as Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk made way. Leeds created a host of chances but ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat that has left the Whites in 14th place and just two points above the drop zone. Yet Whites boss Jesse Marsch labelled the performance as the most complete since his arrival at the club and there was no doubt about who was the star of the show. Bamford was set up for his goal in 13 months by the club's rapidly rising Italian international teenage attacker Willy Gnonto, a player the Whites no 9 has been highly impressed with,

