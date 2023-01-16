Dean was unavailable for selection as Leeds’ Under-21s lost out to West Bromwich Albion’s youngsters in Premier League 2 Division 2 on Monday night, amid links with a move to stadium:mk. The 18-year-old has six months remaining on his Elland Road deal and has spent much of this season as understudy to 12-goal attacker Mateo Joseph.

Former Under-21s head coach and first-team backroom staff member Mark Jackson left Leeds in December, ending his long, professional association with the club to join MK Dons’ as the League One strugglers’ new manager. Dean could now be set to reunite with Jackson in his bid to play regular football.

The Buckinghamshire club are 22nd in England’s third tier having scored 23 times in 25 League One matches this season, averaging less than a goal per game. Dean, on the other hand, has scored four goals in five PL2 appearances this season, including a hat-trick in his only start of the campaign.

Max Dean of Leeds United

Speaking after his side’s defeat to the Baggies, head coach Michael Skubala said Dean was ‘unavailable’ for this evening’s fixture: “There’s nothing I know about it at the minute but we need to protect him and look after him and whatever decisions go with the club.”

Skubala has already seen defender Leo Hjelde and midfielder Alfie McCalmont join Rotherham United and Carlisle United on loan this month. Asked whether there would be further loan exits before the window closes in two weeks, the 21s’ head coach stated those decisions would be made by senior figures at the club, reluctant to discuss transfer specifics, echoing Marsch’s stance in press conferences.

"I think with all these players, it’s making sure they have the right journey, and I think our decision as a club: Victor [Orta], Adam [Underwood], Jesse [Marsch] – whatever we think is right for the players in their journeys.