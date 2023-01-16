Leeds will face Cardiff at LS11 in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday night, ahead of which the Bluebirds have sacked manager Mark Hudson. Cardiff relieved Hudson of his duties following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wigan Athletic which left the Welsh outfit fourth-bottom in the Championship table. Whitehead, who had been first team coach under Hudson, has now taken on the responsibility of interim first team manager and is 6-1 second favourite to be given the role on a permanent basis. But ex-Whites boss Neil Warnock is the odds-on favourite at 10-11 to succeed Hudson whilst former Whites and Cardiff captain Sol Bamba is third favourite at 10-1.

Ex-Whites favourite Lee Bowyer is also prominent at 18-1, behind Mark Warburton (12s), Dean Smith (14s) and former MK Dons boss Liam Manning (16s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff announced that Hudson had left the club on Saturday evening with a statement that read: “Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as First Team Manager. The Board of Directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future. At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim First Team Manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as Assistant Manager and will be supported by Goalkeeping Coach Graham Stack. The Club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”