Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is eager to return to the Premier League this summer. The Argentina has been out of work since leaving Leeds United over a year ago.

Bielsa certainly made a name for himself in England as he helped the Whites win promotion back to the top flight and managed a mid-table finish in his first season, however his second campaign in the Premier League didn’t go quite as well and Leeds soon replaced him with Jesse Marsch.

Bielsa has since been linked with a move back to England on a number of occasions, with Bournemouth and Everton two clubs that were keen on snapping him up. However, after the 67-year-old rejected the Toffees in January it has now been revealed that he will look to return to the Premier League this summer.

Bielsa has turned down a number of clubs in South America and The Sun have reported that he is against an appointment mid-season and will instead wait till the summer for a move back to the Premier League as he is thought to like the ‘honesty’ of the English game.

The former Whites boss is reportedly open to working at any level of the top flight as long as he likes the club’s facilities and future plans. However, it is unclear what his demands will be after he had requested a three-and-a-half year deal worth £10.5 million a year at Goodison Park, as well as spending the first six months with the Under-21s.

