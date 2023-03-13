Whites no 9 Bamford returned from the leg injury that forced him out of the previous weekend’s clash at Chelsea to start Saturday’s hosting of Brighton in which the striker netted his fourth goal of the campaign and 49th goal in all competitions for the Elland Road side.

Leeds had fallen behind to an Alexis Mac Allister header and were under severe pressure from the high-flying Seagulls but Bamford let fly from 20-yards out to draw Javi Gracia’s side level five minutes before the break. A Jack Harrison own goal put Brighton back in front one minute after the hour mark but Harrison then struck a superb equaliser to ensure that Leeds picked up a point through a 2-2 draw.

Despite taking a point against their high-flying visitors, Leeds still fell into the Premier League’s drop zone after wins for relegation rivals Bournemouth and Everton which have left the Whites second-bottom and a point adrift of safety ahead of next weekend’s trip to Wolves.

CONFIDENCE: From Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Bamford, though, has issued a bullish message about United’s survival prospects under new boss Gracia ahead of Saturday’s clash at Molineux in which the Whites no 9 is now quickly targeting the landmark of his 50th strike for the Whites.

Asked how confident he was that Leeds would be able to secure another season in the Premier League, Bamford declared: "Very confident. I think the manager has come in and obviously he is a very calm guy and he's got us organised.

"I think you saw that (against Brighton), we stuck to our game plan even when the fans sometimes were getting a little bit restless you can say. But I think it worked and the lads fully believe in what he has come in and tried to get us to do so. We're enjoying that and I think we've got enough in the squad."