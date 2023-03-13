Koch’s current deal expires next summer, while renewing his contract remains a priority for the Leeds hierarchy given his form this season.

A report in German outlet Kicker last week indicated that Koch would be open to moving elsewhere if it were to assist him in returning to the national team setup. However, in a new interview with Spox, the centre-back says initial talks have begun between his representatives and the club.

"During the season, I want to distract myself as little as possible with planning for the future,” the 26-year-old said. “The first talks between the club and my advisor are currently underway. Towards the end of the season and during the summer break, I will deal with that. Now my focus is 100 per cent on our games and goals.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Robin Koch of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"The question [of relegation] doesn't arise. I am convinced that we will not be relegated,” Koch added, when posed with the possibility that Leeds may be playing Championship football next season if results do not improve.

“I feel very comfortable in the city and in the team. I have also resolved to grow into a leadership role even more, to lead the team on the pitch even more, to be even louder in training. Then it's nice feedback to be elected by the team as one of the vice-captains. Of course, it is also important to perform on the pitch.

"Our position in the table does not reflect our performance. We play a lot of good games, but forget to score. We have to become more relaxed.”