Leeds United’s second goal against Brighton on Saturday has been defended by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher.

Leeds’ second goal caused some controversy, with Brighton players complaining there were two balls in play briefly in the lead up to the goal. Wilfried Gnonto played a short corner to Harrison, who proceeded to curl the ball in from the angle with a superb effort, but shortly after making the pass, Gnonto had to knock a second ball off the pitch after it was thrown to him accidentally by someone who didn’t realise another ball had been handed out.

Despite that, the goal was allowed to stand, and largely thanks to Gnonto’s quick-thinking, not to mention there were no signs of Brighton players switching attention to the second ball. And former referee Gallagher believes it was the right decision to allow the goal to stand.

"It was applied correctly, because does it interfere with play or does it cause a problem to the players? The answer is no,” he said on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch. "You see Gnonto take the corner to Harrison and he immediately gets rid of the ball. Brighton don't have anybody that is in that area and doesn't interfere with them.

