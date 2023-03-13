Former Leeds United star Raphinha continues to be linked with a swift move away from Barcelona.

Raphinha is yet to spend a full year at Camp Nou, but he is already being linked with a move away from Catalonia ahead of the summer. The Brazilian left Leeds on a deal worth around £55million last summer, and he has gone on to feature regularly under Xavi Hernandez.

The winger has made 37 appearances across all competitions, with Barca having to rely on him to cover for Ousmane Dembélé, who has endured injury issues over recent weeks. Despite Raphinha racking up nine goals and as many assists, he continues to be linked with a quick move away from Barcelona. Barca may have to sell Raphinha this summer if they want to sign players this summer, with Joan Laporta admitting sales will be neccessary, albeit without naming Raphinha specifically.

Laporta said: “Barca will surely have to sign a full-back and also a centre-back as long as there is a good opportunity in this case. I think a striker will also have to arrive, but someone will have to come out.”

In the wake of those comments, Sport have reported that Chelsea are now ‘keeping tabs’ on a possible Raphinha deal having come close to landing him last summer. The Blues were said to have agreed a deal with Leeds, but Raphinha wanted to go to Barcelona, and he instead waited to push through a move to Catalonia.

