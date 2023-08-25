The Whites have been linked with two players from a Championship rival in recent weeks.

Norwich City have reportedly outlined their stance over the future of two players linked with moves to Leeds United in recent week.

Whites manager Daniel Farke has already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window after adding the likes of Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu to his squad and his hard work continued this week with the eye-catching capture of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

The former Netherlands Under-20 international could make his debut in Saturday’s visit to Ipswich Town after putting the final touches to a deal worth over £10million on Thursday afternoon. Leeds are also believed to be hoping to make progress with deals for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Ghanian winger Joseph Paintsil.

However, there have also been links with two players from Farke’s former club after Norwich duo Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent after they were suggested as possible targets for the Whites boss ahead of the final week of the transfer window.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Canaries trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, manager David Wagner said he would remain alert to further business ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

He said: “As long the window is open, I can’t rule anything out,” he said, with the deadline closing at 11pm on September 1. “I said this often, and this is still the case, I’m very happy with the squad we have together but I will not rule anything out. We are not financially the big gun in the league. Everyone knows this and this is fine.

“I’ve no problem with it. I think we were very smart in the window so far, with our free transfers or the money which we spent. Obviously we have to have an eye on our financial situation as well. But I feel fully supported by the board for what we’ve done so far. This will be the case until the end of the window.”