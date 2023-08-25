Leeds United U21 v West Ham U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Michael Skubala’s side have started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s. A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season now presents itself against West Ham in a 7pm kick-off under the Elland Road lights.
Here, we will bring you all of the early team news upon landing at LS11 followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates and analysis. The game presents a particularly big chance for United’s youngsters to stake a claim for first team involvement for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round clash at Salford City.
Five teams have started the new PL2 D1 season with two wins out of two but not West Ham for whom last Friday night’s 2-0 triumph against visiting Sunderland followed a 3-0 reverse at Arsenal on the opening weekend.
Leeds United under-21s v West Ham under-21s live
A big chance
For Leeds United’s youngsters tonight on two fronts, three fronts even. Firstly they have the opportunity to potentially go top with a third win out of three. Then there is the very large matter of stepping out at Elland Road tonight. But this must be viewed as a particularly big potential first team chance with Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Salford City imminent. Impress tonight and you never know. Players starting to arrive, a handful of West Ham first. Arrivals and team news to come.