For Leeds United’s youngsters tonight on two fronts, three fronts even. Firstly they have the opportunity to potentially go top with a third win out of three. Then there is the very large matter of stepping out at Elland Road tonight. But this must be viewed as a particularly big potential first team chance with Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Salford City imminent. Impress tonight and you never know. Players starting to arrive, a handful of West Ham first. Arrivals and team news to come.