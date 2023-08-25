Joseph Paintsil: Who is Leeds United target as club in ‘advanced talks’ over €10m deal
Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Genk forward Joseph Paintsil
Fresh from confirming the arrival of Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee on Thursday night, Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Genk forward Joseph Paintsil.
The 25-year-old joined the Belgian top-flight club in 2018 but could now become the Whites’ fifth signing of the summer as the club continues its rebuild under Daniel Farke.
Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have arrived from Chelsea and Newcastle United for undisclosed fees while Sam Byram has joined on a free from Norwich.
Now as Leeds seek to complete a deal for Paintsil, here’s everything you need to know about the forward...
Who is Joseph Paintsil?
The 25-year-old was born on February 1, 1998 in Accra, Ghana. He plays predominantly as a right winger but can also play on the left as well as an attacking midfielder and centre forward. He is also a Ghanian international.
Club career so far
Paintsil made his professional debut with Tema Youth in the Ghana Premier League in 2017. He earned a loan move to top-flight Hungarian club Ferencváros before being signed by Genk in 2018. In his first season at the Belgian club he made 25 league appearances, scoring three goals as Genk won the league and cup double.
After two years with Genk, he joined Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragücü on loan and made 33 appearances scoring 11 goals before returning to Belgium. He emerged as a first-team regular last term as he made 30 league appearances, netting 14 goals and 14 assists as Genk missed out on the title by a single point following a dramatic final day. So far this season he has made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
Club career stats
KRC Genk, 2018-present: 143 appearances, 32 goals, 25 assists
MKE Ankaragücü (loan), 2020-21: 33 appearances, 11 goals, 0 assists
Ferencvárosi TC (loan), 2017-18: 27 appearances, 10 goals, 7assists
International appearances
The 25-year-old has earned nine caps for Ghana but has not been a regular starter for his country. His most recent caps came as he made three appearances during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March, claiming an assist in a 1-1 draw with Angola.