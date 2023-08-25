The 25-year-old joined the Belgian top-flight club in 2018 but could now become the Whites’ fifth signing of the summer as the club continues its rebuild under Daniel Farke.

Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have arrived from Chelsea and Newcastle United for undisclosed fees while Sam Byram has joined on a free from Norwich.

Now as Leeds seek to complete a deal for Paintsil, here’s everything you need to know about the forward...

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

The 25-year-old was born on February 1, 1998 in Accra, Ghana. He plays predominantly as a right winger but can also play on the left as well as an attacking midfielder and centre forward. He is also a Ghanian international.

Club career so far

Paintsil made his professional debut with Tema Youth in the Ghana Premier League in 2017. He earned a loan move to top-flight Hungarian club Ferencváros before being signed by Genk in 2018. In his first season at the Belgian club he made 25 league appearances, scoring three goals as Genk won the league and cup double.

After two years with Genk, he joined Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragücü on loan and made 33 appearances scoring 11 goals before returning to Belgium. He emerged as a first-team regular last term as he made 30 league appearances, netting 14 goals and 14 assists as Genk missed out on the title by a single point following a dramatic final day. So far this season he has made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Club career stats

KRC Genk, 2018-present: 143 appearances, 32 goals, 25 assists

MKE Ankaragücü (loan), 2020-21: 33 appearances, 11 goals, 0 assists

Ferencvárosi TC (loan), 2017-18: 27 appearances, 10 goals, 7assists

International appearances