Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed Leeds target Kamara will make his Ibrox exit in the next week as the summer transfer window nears a conclusion.

Beale has stated Kamara is ‘close’ to a departure amid reports in the Scottish press that a £5.5 million offer had been submitted by Leeds this week.

“Glen is the one who is closest,” Beale said on Friday, quoted by The Scotsman. “We had an honest conversation when I came back into the club about his future. There has been no fall-out.

Glen Kamara has been linked with a move to Leeds this summer (Pic: PA/Steve Welsh)

"We were expecting Glen to move this summer. It was his wish as well. I wasn’t in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers. It has to be the right club and valuation. He has been an excellent signing, but I want different here.”

Finnish international Kamara joined Rangers from Dundee in a deal worth £50,000 before going on to become a reliable operator in midfield during the club’s forays in European football over the past couple of seasons. In particular, Kamara was a useful asset to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side before the boss left Glasgow to take over at Aston Villa.

Kamara is understood to have had offers from abroad this summer, but Leeds remain in with a strong chance of signing the 27-year-old as Daniel Farke plots an assault on the Championship title.