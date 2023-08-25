Perkins joined Leeds from West Ham just over 12 months ago and found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad during his first season at Elland Road.

This season, the young forward will represent League One side Oxford United, playing under ex-West Ham youth coach Liam Manning at the Kassam Stadium after agreeing a season-long loan switch.

Perkins netted 13 times for Michael Skubala’s Leeds Under-21s last season but has been in need of a challenge at senior level that has not yet been forthcoming in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins has sealed a season-long loan move to Oxford United. (Pic: PA/David Davies)

Additions in attacking areas of the pitch at first-team level were always likely to limit Perkins’ game-time at Elland Road this season and the U’s have previously provided a platform for Leeds’ young players to shine after Lewis Bate’s season-long stint in Oxfordshire during 2022/23.

A number of EFL clubs held an interest in Perkins this summer, with several pitching to Leeds and the player’s representatives that they would offer the right environment for the 19-year-old to flourish.

It has been decided that Oxford is that club and Perkins will join up in time for this weekend’s fixture against Charlton Athletic, followed by another home tie against Port Vale seven days later, in which he will be expected to debut.