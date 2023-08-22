All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Ipswich Town.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Ipswich Town as they look to bounce back from a draw with West Brom.

The Whites are winless in their first three league games, drawing two and losing one, and they will now face an Ipswich side who are one of only two teams to have won all three of their games so far. In the meantime, Leeds are working frantically to get new signings over the line, with Daniel Farke’s squad looking all too thin.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kamara the priority

Leeds have reportedly decided on their first-choice target between now and the end of the window.

According to TeamTalk, the Whites have decided to prioritise a move for Rangers star Glen Kamara. Kamara has been linked with Leeds throughout this window, and Rangers may well wind up selling Kamara, with the Scottish giants reportedly already planning to sign a replacement.

Jonjo Shelvey has also been linked with Leeds, but it’s reported that Kamara will come ahead of the veteran Nottingham Forest star this summer.

Gnonto’s agent speaks

Leeds are said to be ‘blocking’ a Wilfried Gnonto move to the Premier League, according to the player’s agent.

Gnonto has refused to play for Leeds amid his wish to join a top-division team, and the situation has got very messy very quickly, but the player’s agent has now attempted to give his side of the story, with the Whites having largely controlled the narrative so far.

“The situation is complicated,” Gnonto’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli has said. “Leeds are blocking the requests we have in the Premier League.”