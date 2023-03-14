Leeds United are approaching the final months of the 2022-23 season and their future in the Premier League remains in the balance as they sit one point from safety. The Whites have welcomed a number of high quality signings in recent seasons, whilst they will also be eager to extend the stays of some of their biggest stars - however, it could all depend on whether they can avoid relegation.

Javi Gracia’s side have already done well to secure Pascal Struijk and Luke Ayling to new deals in recent months. Struijk has been one of United’s better places this term and is certainly seen as one for the future ahead of his 24th birthday in August, while Ayling’s experience and leadership is vital to the squad. The right-back’s new contract will only see him remain at Elland Road until 2024, however he could prove to be an important asset no matter what league they sit in next season.

Meanwhile, Leeds have already begun discussions with both Robin Koch and Jack Harrison over new deals. While the German defender was previously believed to be open to a move away from Leeds, a recent interview with Spox has confirmed that initial talks have begun between the two parties over extending his stay in Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Harrison has attracted interest from across the top flight and could well be on his way out if the Whites don’t get him to put pen to paper. With the winger’s deal set to expire in 2024, multiple reports have claimed that the club are in advanced talks over a new contract. However, his situation could depend on whether Leeds can stay in the Premier League as a potential move to Newcastle United could prove very tempting.

United may also have decisions to make on Adam Forshaw and Weston McKennie this summer. The former’s contract will expire at the end of the season but the club have the option of extending it by a further year, however it may be time for the midfielder to move on after a frustrating spell at Elland Road. Forshaw’s career has been littered with injuries and he has only managed to make five appearances in the top flight this season.

Meanwhile, McKennie’s fate may also be decided by their Premier League status. The American joined the Whites on loan in January in a shock move from Juventus and has made seven appearances since, though it looks very likely that he will return to Italy if they are to drop down to the Championship.

Ahead of a busy summer in Leeds, here are all the latest contract status’ of each player...

2023 -

• Weston McKennie - loan

• Adam Forshaw - option for a further year

2024 -

• Jack Harrison

• Robin Koch

• Rodrigo

• Liam Cooper

• Luke Ayling

• Stuart Dallas

2025 -

• Junior Firpo

• Kristoffer Klaesson

2026 -

• Illan Meslier

• Marc Roca

• Crysencio Summerville

• Sam Greenwood

2027 -

• Brendan Aaronson

• Luis Sinisterra

• Pascal Struijk

• Tyler Adams

• Rasmus Kristensen

• Maximilian Wober

• Wilfried Gnonto

2028 -