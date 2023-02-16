Leeds United have agreed to exercise an option in Luke Ayling’s contract to extend his stay at Elland Road by an additional 12 months. The 31-year-old defender’s deal was due to expire in June after seven years at the club but will now remain a Leeds player until the following summer.

Ayling has captained the side in Liam Cooper’s periodic absence over the past couple of seasons, leading the team in their two most recent fixtures – both against Manchester United.

A popular figure around the club’s Thorp Arch training base, Ayling is an important dressing room leader and has recently usurped summer signing Rasmus Kristensen who began the season as first-choice right-back.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Luke Ayling of Leeds United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ayling won 19 of the 23 tackles he contested over the two matches against Leeds’ arch-rivals, reinforcing the belief that he remains an important player in big matches.

Leeds do have depth in the right-sided full-back position with Danish international Kristensen and Cody Drameh, currently on loan at Luton Town, but Ayling’s return to form, coupled with his ability to deputise at centre-half means he still has a part to play in the first-team squad.

Fellow Championship winners Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas see their contracts expire at the end of next season, while the club are keen to extend Robin Koch and Jack Harrison’s deals which also come to an end in June 2024.

In a statement released by Leeds on Thursday afternoon, Ayling said: “All my focus is on Leeds United staying in the Premier League this season, but it goes without saying that I love this football club and I am delighted to extend my stay into next year.

“I want to thank our fans for their continued support as well as my teammates and everyone connected with the club.”

Director of football Victor Orta added: “Luke fully deserves his extension, he remains a key member of the team and his impact off the field is immeasurable.

