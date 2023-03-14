The centre-back was part of Germany’s group at Euro 2020 but has since been left out of head coach Hansi Flick’s squad. Koch did not feature at the tournament two summers ago, but aims to represent his country at a major competition before his playing days are over.

Still only 26, Koch describes a return to Die Mannschaft as his ‘biggest goal’, but also hopes to win trophies at club level – and perhaps even one day captain Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My biggest goal is to return to the national team. I want to play another big tournament. I took part in the 2021 European Championship, but unfortunately I didn't play. I also definitely want to win titles at club level,” Koch told German outlet Spox.

Robin Koch. Leeds United v Fulham FC. Premier League. Elland Road Stadium 23 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"Extraordinary, there is a goosebump atmosphere at every game,” the defender added, describing Elland Road. “The atmosphere is completely different from Germany. Here, the chants come from all sides and not just from one corner as in Germany. You notice that extremely on the pitch.

"In addition, everything here is game-related. When you make a good tackle or attack, the fans go along with it more than in Germany. As a defender, it's nice when fans go crazy when you make a tackle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koch claims talks are underway between his agent and Leeds over the possibility of extending his contract in West Yorkshire. It follows a report in German outlet Kicker last week which stated Koch was considering his future elsewhere.