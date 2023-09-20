‘Didn’t want to’ - Plan for Leeds United player revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke has revealed he has to ‘disappoint players’ as Leeds United contend with a hectic fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

The Whites make the relatively short trip to Hull City on Wednesday night as they aim to produce a similar performance to the one that guided them to an outstanding 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday as a Joel Piroe brace and a Georginio Rutter strike helped them to a deserved three points.

There are several big calls facing the Whites boss ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium as his side look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to a fifth game. However, one decision that has already been taken is over the availability of Patrick Bamford after Farke revealed the striker has trained this week but the visit to Hull will ‘come too soon for him’.

The former Norwich City boss also admitted he was ‘not too concerned’ about the quick turnaround from Sunday’s impressive win at Millwall and admitted he has several ‘quality’ players pushing for starts as his side look to continue building momentum.

Farke will continue to monitor the fitness of Jamie Shackleton after the former England Under-20 international remained an unsused substitute against his former loan club on Sunday afternoon. The versatile midfielder has already made six appearances in all competitions so far this season before a shoulder injury hampered his chances at the Den at the weekend.

“It’s part of my job. It’s the most difficult part of being a football manager. You have to disappoint players, everyone wants to be in the squad,” Farke told the YEP in his pre-match press conference.