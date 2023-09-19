What Daniel Farke said in Leeds United presser: Selection hint, big boost, fans and table claims
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking ahead of the Championship fixture against Hull City.
Leeds United head to East Yorkshire in confident mood after their 3-0 win away at Millwall last time out. The Whites are now 10th in the Championship table and are three points off the play-offs.
Hull City have made a decent start to the new season under Liam Rosenior and are sat in 5th position. They are unbeaten at the MKM Stadium so far and haven’t lost since the opening day so could prove to be tricky opponents for Daniel Farke’s side, especially if Ozan Tufan is fit to play.
The table will take care of itself
“The key at Norwich was that were never obsessed with the table. The table will care for itself, we concentrate on every game.
“The secret behind (my success at Norwich) was that we were just concentrating on the next game. That will be our target and how I will lead this group (at Leeds).”
Fans are key
“This club is all about the supporters. If they like what we’re doing, I like it even more.
“I want to be the best possible coach for this club.”
Proud to be the boss
“I try to make the best for this club. Once I overtake a project, I have to be there 100%. If not, I wouldn’t take on a task.
“I work for such a great club with unbelieveable support and size. I want to make our supporters proud again. Our players need the support.”
Shackleton shoulder issue
“We wanted Jamie fresh and available for upcoming fixtures. We also didn’t want to take a risk with his shoulder.”
On leaving out Shackleton against Millwall
“It’s part of my job. It’s the most difficult part of being a football manager. You have to disappoint players, everyone wants to be in the squad.”
Play for the badge
“It is important that you play a style of football that the club and the supporters stand for. It’s hard work, community spirit.
“Sometimes it works in a perfect way like Millwall. We try and play football.”
Hard work
“They had to deal with lots of criticism. You can’t hide after relegation. You have to take it on the chin.
“Hard work is always the solution to gain fitness and confidence in training. We spoke about several things and it was important to be brutally honest and say ‘we have to improve’. I wanted to give them trust and backing. In normal life a few of them are just a few years older than teenagers.”
Praise for Liam Rosenior
“Hull is a different side to Millwall from the way they play. I rate the work of Liam Rosenior. They are a good possesion side.
“We have to be strong. It is a tough place (to go), we have to be ready.”
Freedom and confidence
“They are playing with more freedom and confidence. They have permission to keep going like this!”
Importance of momentum
“It’s too early to judge us. In general, we’re on a good path. Back to back clean sheets. We’re four games unbeaten. I like the spirit at the moment, there is good unity.
“We have to stay aware. We don’t want to lose the momentum and unity. We need to keep going.”