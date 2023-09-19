Hull City boss says what Leeds United did recently was ‘really good’

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has been speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds United on Wednesday

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior believes Leeds United have made a ‘really good choice’ in appointing Daniel Farke as their manager following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The ex-Norwich City boss arrived at Elland Road at the start of July, signing a four-year deal. Farke twice guided the Canaries to promotion, receiving plaudits for the style of play he was able to implement at Carrow Road.

The Whites have picked up nine points from their first six Championship games under the German after claiming an impressive 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

Up next for Leeds is a trip to East Yorkshire to face a Hull City side who sit fifth in the table on 11 points after three wins, two draws and one loss to start the season.

Looking ahead to the fixture, Rosenior hailed Leeds’ decision to appoint Farke, telling BBC Radio Humberside: “He is fantastic. I remember covering his time at Norwich, they played really, really good football. Outstanding coach.

“They [Leeds] have made a really good choice with him. They are organised and they know how they want to play under him. Similar to us. It is going to be a really, really good game. I am looking forward to pitting my wits against him.”

Rosenior is expecting a loud atmosphere as the Yorkshire rivals do battle in Hull and hopes his players can rise to the occassion on Wednesday night.

The former Hull player was in the stands to witness Leeds’ win at Millwall, as Joel Piroe bagged a brace and Georginio Rutter added a thumping third - and he is not under any illusions about the attacking threats at the Whites’ disposal.

He added: “It does mean a lot to us as a club and it means a lot to the fans. It is important we put on a performance that does the occasion proud. I went to watch them yesterday [against Millwall]. They are a very good team with a lot of attacking threats on the pitch, which you expect.

“We have got to go in knowing we are a good team and that we have started the season really, really well. We have to play with a really high tempo with really high energy. We want to have a really good night. Leeds are a big club, we are a big club. Geographically there are bragging rights, I played in a few games against Leeds as a player here and they are different.