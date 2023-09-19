Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Leeds United owner’s 49ers stunning net worth v Everton, Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool, & richest in Championship

How the wealth of Leeds United’s owners compare to the richest clubs in the Championship and Premier League

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST

It was a summer of change at Elland Road as Leeds United looked to lay the foundations of what they hope will be a successful battle to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Several players have departed for pastures new, former Norwich City manager and two-time promotion winner Daniel Farke was named as new permanent boss and he wheeled and dealed in the transfer market as he looked to strengthen his squad.

But the biggest change came in the boardroom as the 49ers Enterprises completed a takeover of the club and ended Andrea Radrizziani’s owner six-year reign at Elland Road. The new hierarchy wasted little time in supporting their new manager after the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe and Ilia Gruev all moved to Elland Road. But how does the new owners’ wealth compare to their Championship rivals and owners in charge of Premier League clubs?

Net worth not reported

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

Net worth not reported

Photo Sales
Supporter-owned

2. Luton Town - 2020 Holdings Limited

Supporter-owned

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £157m

3. Sheffield United

Reported net worth: £157m

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £220m

4. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £220m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke