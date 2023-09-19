Leeds United owner’s 49ers stunning net worth v Everton, Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool, & richest in Championship
How the wealth of Leeds United’s owners compare to the richest clubs in the Championship and Premier League
It was a summer of change at Elland Road as Leeds United looked to lay the foundations of what they hope will be a successful battle to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Several players have departed for pastures new, former Norwich City manager and two-time promotion winner Daniel Farke was named as new permanent boss and he wheeled and dealed in the transfer market as he looked to strengthen his squad.
But the biggest change came in the boardroom as the 49ers Enterprises completed a takeover of the club and ended Andrea Radrizziani’s owner six-year reign at Elland Road. The new hierarchy wasted little time in supporting their new manager after the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe and Ilia Gruev all moved to Elland Road. But how does the new owners’ wealth compare to their Championship rivals and owners in charge of Premier League clubs?