Wilfried Gnonto makes ‘different’ claim and Leeds United transfer ‘target’ hailed

The latest news from Elland Road as Daniel Farke and his Leeds United side turn their focus towards Hull City.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has described life in England as ‘very different’ - but has been enthused over the ‘incredible’ level of football. The Italy international joined the Whites for an undisclosed fee from Swiss club FC Zurich just over a year ago and scored four goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions during his first season at Elland Road.

Gnonto was keen to leave the club this summer following their relegation from the Premier League but has seemingly been handed a second chance by manager Daniel Farke after starting Leeds’ last three Championship fixtures.

Speaking about life in England, the 19-year-old told SportMediaSet: “Life here is very different, but with the food, I was quite lucky because I came with my parents. The most difficult thing to work out is always the weather. It’s a bit sad around here…. The positive thing, on the other hand, is the level of football. It’s incredible.

“I’ve been to a lot of stadiums, and the atmosphere is fantastic. However, I think that abroad, there is more admiration for Serie A than we think. It’s a tournament that has made history and there is a lot of admiration both for Italy and the league itself.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday star praises Whites target

Former Belgium international Marc Degryse has delivered his verdict on Leeds United transfer target Joseph Paintsil after he snubbed interest from the Whites and Southampton to remain at Genk.

The Ghana international spoke of summer offers from both Championship clubs and told of his desire to play in the Premier League at some point in his career. Despite receiving interest from England, Paintstil has remained with Genk and has already scored one goal and provided three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Speaking after Paintsil’s latest appearance in a 2-0 win at Royal Union Saint Gilloise, former Sheffield Wednesday forward Degryse believes the Whites target has proved more effective than one of his former team-mates that did make a move to England this summer.