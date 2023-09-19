An unchanged XI is still a distinct possibility, as long as everyone who started the fine 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday is fit enough to take to the field from the off against the Tigers. But at left-back Farke might take a view on Sam Byram’s ability to play two games in quick succession after such a recent injury issue and at some stage Archie Gray is going to be handed a break. The 17-year-old has been almost ever present for Leeds this season in league fixtures and has deserved to keep his place thanks to consistently good performances. He was good again against Millwall and Farke could well decide to go for the form pairing of Gray and Ethan Ampadu in the middle once more, with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev there in the wings if needed from the bench.