Leeds United predicted XI gallery for Hull City as Daniel Farke contemplates a few question marks
An unchanged XI is still a distinct possibility, as long as everyone who started the fine 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday is fit enough to take to the field from the off against the Tigers. But at left-back Farke might take a view on Sam Byram’s ability to play two games in quick succession after such a recent injury issue and at some stage Archie Gray is going to be handed a break. The 17-year-old has been almost ever present for Leeds this season in league fixtures and has deserved to keep his place thanks to consistently good performances. He was good again against Millwall and Farke could well decide to go for the form pairing of Gray and Ethan Ampadu in the middle once more, with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev there in the wings if needed from the bench.
Ampadu is another question mark for Farke, however. The Welshman was in some discomfort late on at The Den thanks to a knock, but Leeds are hopeful that he will be fine to face Hull City. Elsewhere in the side the team largely picks itself on form thanks to the performances of individuals that led to a collective victorious effort in London last time out.
Changes might not come for this one but three games in six days will likely necessitate at least some freshening up of certain areas, to protect players more than anything, later this week.
Here’s the YEP’s predicted XI as Leeds look to go five games unbeaten in The Championship.