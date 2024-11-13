Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as the dust settles on Saturday’s 2-0 win over QPR.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke will already have one eye on next week’s trip to Swansea City as a large chunk of his first-team group head off for international duty. Leeds United gained ground on league leaders Sunderland after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Saturday, with little to separate the pair plus Sheffield United and Burnley.

Farke will join the Leeds fanbase in watching his international stars from behind the sofa and praying they come back unscathed, although the German will at least be grateful for earlier return dates than last month. And as those players prepare to represent their countries, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin prediction

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer is not expecting Dennis Cirkin to move to Elland Road any time soon - and instead believes the left-back will sign a new contract with Sunderland ‘in the coming weeks and months’. The Whites were first linked with Cirkin over the weekend, with the Sunday Mirror reporting on interest in the left-back.

Cirkin’s current contract at Sunderland runs until 2025 and while a January move between promotion rivals is highly unlikely, the Black Cats will soon need to enter talks over their defender’s future. And Palmer believes those discussions will lead to an extension of his stay at the Stadium of Light.

“He’s been a standout performer for Sunderland this season, which inevitably leads to transfer talk,” Palmer told told Football League World of Cirkin. “There’s one thing that’s not going to happen, they’re not going to sell him to Leeds United. That’s for sure. Sunderland are top of the league and Leeds are vying to get promotion, he won’t be sold and I would be very, very surprised if he doesn’t commit his future to Sunderland in the coming weeks and months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loanee impressing

Young Leeds loanee Cian Coleman continued his excellent start to life at Buxton with a hat-trick on Saturday, earning him a spot in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Week. Coleman joined sixth-tier promotion hopefuls Buxton in October, following Luca Thomas in dropping down to non-league in search of regular football, and has hit the ground running.

The 20-year-old has been playing in a more advanced midfield role compared to his time in the Leeds youth set up, registering one goal and two assists in his first two games and winning the October Player of the Month award. And Coleman’s fine form continued into November with the midfielder scoring all three goals in his side’s weekend 3-2 win at Scunthorpe.

"We were excellent. A great performance for the full game,” Buxton manager John McGrath said after that win on Saturday. “The first goal settled us down after a fantastic piece of approach football and we fear nobody now. It needed every bit of concentration we could muster to get the win but we did that and brilliant Cian scored his first senior game hat-trick.”