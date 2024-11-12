Leeds United have confirmed their latest big-name partnership.

Leeds United have partnered with sports merchandise provider Fanatics in a deal the club say will ‘enhance the retail experience for Leeds fans both in the city and across the world.’

Fanatics, an international digital sports platform specialising in replica sports merchandise, will become the exclusive operator of the club’s online store and official retail locations across the city of Leeds from summer 2025. They will distribute the club’s official Adidas range but also have the rights to manufacture ‘a wide variety of fanwear and accessories, ensuring supporters have access to an assortment of high-quality Leeds United fan merchandise that will suit every taste and style’.

Leeds believe the partnership will transform the club’s online shop, providing fans with a ‘world-class online shopping experience’ by integrating the same platform used by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Juventus as well as other sports including Formula 1 and the NFL.

Speaking after the announcement, Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds United, said: “Our fans, both in Leeds and around the world, are the lifeblood of the club and at the centre of everything we do. We are therefore extremely excited to partner with Fanatics– a world leader in this field, with unparalleled global reach and experience in delighting fans.

“This partnership will offer our fans a number of benefits, including better access to a wider range of products, enhanced online and in-person retail facilities and new, exciting Leeds products available for fans both shopping in our stores locally, and at the click of a button from wherever they are in the world.”

Stephen Dowling, International President at Fanatics, said: “Leeds United are an iconic football club, known worldwide, with a rich history of success and a passionate fanbase. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Leeds United fans are given the highest standard of service, the best products and the widest choice, whatever they buy and wherever they are. We are excited to start working with the club and cannot wait to begin serving Leeds fans from next season.”

Fanatics’ Senior Director of Business Development, Chris Smith, was born in Leeds and added: “Growing up in Leeds I know just how passionate Leeds United fans are and how important the club is to the city. I’m proud and excited that we are partnering with this unique club, bringing fresh ideas and enhancing the retail experience for Leeds United fans here in Leeds and across the world.”