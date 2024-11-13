Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have been issued with a Championship club record warning ahead of their return after the international break.

Swansea City defender Josh Key has fired a proud club record warning ahead of Leeds United’s visit after the international break.

Swansea have struggled for goals for far this season and the Welsh outfit again failed to net in Sunday’s Championship clash at Burnley which looked destined to end in a goalless draw deep into second half stoppage time.

Burnley, though, were awarded a late penalty after ex-Leeds midfielder Matt Grimes was judged to have handballed in the area and Jay Rodriguez converted the spot kick to condemn Swansea to a sixth league defeat of the current campaign.

The reverse left the Swans 11th in the Championship table, six points off the play-offs and nine points behind third-placed Leeds who the Welsh outfit will take on at the Swansea City Stadium in the first game back after the international break.

Leeds will be seen as firm favourites but Swans defender Key has fired an early warning in highlighting the pride in his side’s defensive record which is one of the best in the league.

Swansea, under boss Luke Williams, have conceded just ten goals from this season’s 15 league games and Key has vowed that his side will quickly move on from the late heartbreak suffered against the Clarets.

“There are a lot of emotions. We are disappointed, angry and frustrated,” said Key to the Swansea City official website.

“Those last-minute decisions are very tough to take when you are on the wrong end of them, particularly when you have put in a good performance.

“But that is football, and we have to deal with it and move on. We can’t change the outcome but I felt there were a lot of positives to take from that.

“We take a lot of pride in our defensive record as a team, and again we have limited a team who a lot of people fancy to be competing up the top of the table.

“We should have had a point, and we know we should have taken more points from some of the games before this. So, we have to move on and focus on performing consistently.”