The Leeds United midfielder joins Luca Thomas in finding senior football elsewhere.

Leeds United Under-21s midfielder Cian Coleman has joined Buxton on a short-term loan, becoming the second academy prospect to get a shot at senior football in less than 24 hours.

Coleman has continued to impress as part of Scott Gardner's side, featuring in five of Leeds’ six Premier League 2 games. It is the 20-year-old’s second campaign within that age group, having put pen to paper on his first professional contract while with the Under-18s in February 2023.

That contract expires next summer and so a short-term move to the sixth-tier of English football will offer the defensive midfielder a chance to develop before a longer-term decision is made. Buxton currently sit 18th in the 24-team National League North and face King's Lynn Town in their next fixture on Saturday.

A club statement read: “Leeds United academy midfielder Cian Coleman has today joined National League North side Buxton, on a short-term loan. The 20-year-old has impressed for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s so far this campaign, making seven appearances across all competitions, including five in the Premier League 2.

“A Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, the versatile midfielder joins John McGrath’s Bucks, who currently sit 18th in the Vanarama National League North standings, just five points outside the Play-Off positions. The club would like to wish Cian well during his time at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium and we look forward to seeing his further development whilst away from the club.”

Leeds are close to crisis in midfield at first-team level, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev both out for the long-term with serious knee injuries. Coleman is a natural defensive midfield option but some way off being ready to step in for Daniel Farke, with Charlie Crew well-liked by the German and recruitment chiefs working behind the scenes to possibly sign a free agent.

Coleman’s short-term loan sees him join forward Luca Thomas in dropping into non-league for a taste of senior football. Thomas joined National League outfit York City on a short-term deal on Thursday, having enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with Leeds Under-21s.

The 20-year-old bagged nine goals in seven appearances for Gardner’s side, with the short-term deal allowing Leeds the chance to find Thomas a Football League club in January should performances at the LNER Community Stadium suggest he is ready.