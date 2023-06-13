Danny Murphy has already raised a concern over Daniel Farke amid links with Leeds United.

Leeds continue to search for a new boss after the departure of Sam Allardyce following relegation and the end of the season. The Whites need a manager to lead what they hope will be a Championship promotion campaign, but it is no gimme, with a number of the club’s best players likely to leave over the course of this summer.

United are likely to want a manager with a Championship experience, but they will also want a boss who can stabilise the club should they reach the top division again.

Former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan and former Norwich City boss Farke are the preferred options at this point. Although, Rodgers may be a tough one to appoint, though, given he is likely to want a Premier League job. Meanwhile, Farke is more likely to take up a Championship role, and he has experience of winning promotion with the Canaries.

Though, he didn’t last all that long in the Premier League, and Match of the Day pundit Murphy raised a concern about how Farke failed to adapt his team once he got to the Premier League.

Speaking after Farke’s sacking in 2021, Murphy said: “It’s never good either way but he’s made some special memories at Norwich, 97 points last season when they bounced back.

