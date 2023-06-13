Both players impressed for Leeds over the past two seasons at Under-21 level and have been recognised by England this summer, owing to their inclusion with respective youth international age groups.

19-year-old Gyabi was called up to Ian Foster’s squad for the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, featuring prominently for the Young Lions, scoring a solo effort during England’s 3-2 group stage victory over eventual winners Uruguay. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Gray represented the Under-17s at this summer’s European Championships where he operated in central midfield as well as the less familiar position of right-back.

In allowing 31-year-old Forshaw to leave at the end of his contract, confirmed by Leeds’ release of their 2023/24 retained list on Monday, minutes will certainly become available in the middle of the park. At this stage, they are likely to be filled by either of Gyabi or Gray, at least until Leeds’ transfer objectives become clear.

Archie Gray was described as a 'first team player' by previous head coach Jesse Marsch during the club's pre-season tour of Australia last summer. (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

While the decision to release Forshaw may not be directly motivated by a desire to provide greater first-team opportunities to Leeds’ promising central midfield duo, it does have a knock-on effect that concerns the teenagers. Since returning from almost two years out injured with a complex hip issue and several setbacks, Forshaw made 39 Leeds appearances across the past two seasons. A similar level of involvement will now be up for grabs.

In addition, Weston McKennie’s loan deal from Juventus has not been made permanent and Tyler Adams’ future seems as though it will be away from Elland Road, so long as he wishes to remain USMNT captain. Elsewhere, Marc Roca appears on the cusp of a season-long loan move to Real Betis, according to Spanish outlets.

Consequently, the decision to release Forshaw – one of the club’s few remaining senior midfielders – leaves a void in the middle and has left some supporters questioning the rationale, but given his injury history and mitigating circumstances, has been received positively by some sections of the fanbase.

Said circumstances are that the ex-Brentford and Middlesbrough man has been invited back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training in July when the team return, likely in order to provide the club’s new manager an opportunity to assess Forshaw and whether there is room for him in plans for the 2023/24 season.

Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate will return to Thorp Arch this summer following loan spells at Millwall and Oxford United, respectively, whilst there is hope Stuart Dallas will be able to make a comeback from his femoral fracture at some stage, but a time-frame on the Northern Irishman’s recovery remains elusive.

It is also widely expected that Leeds will supplement central midfield with at least two new faces, meaning it is unlikely Gray and Gyabi will start alongside each other in the Whites’ first fixture of the season on August 5. That said, their involvement in first-team affairs is set for a noticeable increase given the nature of a 46-game season and United’s participation in the Carabao Cup First Round at the beginning of August.

Gyabi has made appearances in the FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League since joining from Manchester City last summer. Gray’s senior debut, however, has been long-awaited since first travelling with the squad for the Premier League fixture away to Tottenham Hotspur as a 15-year-old in November 2021.

