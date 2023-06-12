Gerrard has been spotted in Saudi Arabia after reports emerged linking him with a switch to the Gulf State.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq are reportedly on the verge of announcing the Premier League legend as the team’s manager, ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old is primed to become the latest big name to arrive in the Middle Eastern country after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema made moves in recent months.

More recently, the kingdom privatised four of the country’s biggest teams and are targeting big-name, big-money acquisitions in a bid to boost revenue and status. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – who hold an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United – will own 75 percent of Saudi Pro League quartet Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for Sam Allardyce’s replacement after the veteran manager agreed to part ways with the club following relegation at the end of last month.

United are understood to have held preliminary discussions with potential candidates for the role and the decision over who will lead the team in the Championship next season is said to have taken precedence over the appointment of a director of football, or equivalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are keen to appoint a new coach and moved closer to doing so by confirming an agreement had been reached in principle between Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the sale of the club last Friday.

Former Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Whites have been without a permanent fixture in the dugout since Jesse Marsch’s exit in February. Since then, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Allardyce have all taken charge of the team, but were unable to save the team from the drop.

Along with the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker, Gerrard’s name had been linked with the position at Elland Road but the YEP understands the Merseysider was not considered among the leading candidates by Leeds’ hiring committee.