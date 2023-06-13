With the 2022/23 domestic football season now over across the country the focus of football clubs is entirely on the summer transfer window.

Leeds United are still searching for a new head coach to lead them in their EFL Championship campaign but there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning. The Whites have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with a player who is set to become a free agent in a few weeks time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, another Leeds United player has apparently had a discussion with his former club about a potential £10 million return. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Tuesday, June 13:

Leeds United open talks with Adam Forshaw over a new contract

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Leeds United have opened discussions over a new contract for Adam Forshaw despite the club announcing that he is to be released. The midfielder was one of four players released yesterday along with goalkeepers Joel Robles and Will Brook as well as winger Stuart McKinstry.

Both Robles and Forshaw are to be invited back for pre-season training at Elland Road. However, the former Everton goalkeeper is also thought to be attracting interest from Goodison Park over a potential return to Merseyside this summer.

Leeds United man has ‘conversation’ with former club

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville recently had an hour-long conversation with Arne Slot ahead of a potential return to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord. That’s according to HITC who reference reports from Rotterdam-based publication 1908 who they describe as ‘about as reliable as it gets’ when covering Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad