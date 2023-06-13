We’re almost halfway through June as clubs across the country continue to move in the early stages of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds United, who are under new ownership, have a few things to sort out first including finding a new head coach to take charge of the teams. There’s plenty of other things going on at Elland Road including reports that the club have approached EFL Championship rivals Norwich City’s sporting director.

Elsewhere, a financial report from the USA has suggested that 49ers Enterprises were able to purchase the club at a significantly reduced price due to the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Tuesday, June 13:

Leeds United ‘open talks’ with Norwich City sporting director

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have opened talks over a deal to lure Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber. The article describes the club chief as a ‘recruitment expert’ as the Whites apparently look to bring him in for their EFL Championship campaign.

Leeds have been without a sporting director since Victor Orta’s departure along with then head coach Javi Gracia back in May. Webber, 39, has overseen two promotions from the second tier during his career - one with the Canaries and another with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United sale price ‘affected’ by relegation

Sports Business Journal have published a report, taking quotes from an article by the San Jose Mercury News, which states (perhaps somewhat obviously) that Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League ‘significantly shifted the financial element of the sale’ of the club. Interestingly, the article claims that the club’s valuation dropped from ‘around $500M to closer to $210-215M’.

