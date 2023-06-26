Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has emerged as a leading candidate for the Leeds United role and the German has captured the imagination of many Whites fans.

Leeds are looking for a new appointment to lead the upcoming Championship campaign after Sam Allardyce couldn't fix the predicament left to him by predecessors Javi Gracia and Jesse Marsch.

Farke is currently out of a job having been sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season and his impressive record of two Championship promotions has sparked hope among some Whites fans.

Here's how Daniel Farke's win record has stacked up across his career, and how it compares to the best Whites managers of yesteryear.

SV Lippstadt - 49%

Daniel Farke began his managerial journey with SV Lippstadt 08, the German club where he finished his playing career as a forward. The German spent six years at the club and took Lippstadt from the sixth tier of German football to the fourth.

Farke's success at the club means he is considered one of the side's most successful-ever managers, winning 68 of his 140 games in charge. The side drew 34 games and lost 38 in that period.

Borussia Dortmund II - 52%

Daniel Farke began his career at Borussia Dortmund II (Image: Getty Images)

Farke stepped down from his role at SV Lippstadt in 2015 with plans to take a sabbatical but was then presented with the chance to manager Borussia Dortmund II, the reserve side of the German giants.

The manager spent two years with the set-up and only lost six of his 56 matches in charge before taking the chance of a position in the UK.

Norwich City - 42%

Farke has managed the most his games at Norwich City and spent four years at the club between 2017 and 2021.

The manager took charge of the side while in the Championship and successfully helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League before relegation and then promotion in a rollercoaster ride in Norfolk.

Daniel Farke got Norwich City promoted from the Championship twice (Image: Getty Images)

Farke was eventually sacked in September 2021 after losing his fifteenth consecutive top-flight match with the side.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - 33%

Farke landed his first job after leaving the Canaries at Krasnodar in January 2022 but left the club without managing a match due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He then moved back to his homeland and took the reins at Borussia Mönchengladbach in June 2022. It was Farke's first time managing in the Bundesliga and he steered the side to a 10th-place finish, but it proved not enough and he was sacked at the end of the campaign having lost 14 of his 36 matches in charge.

How does Daniel Farke's win percentage compare with Leeds United managerial legends?

Daniel Farke's average win rate from his time at the four clubs he has managed comes out at a respectable 45%, although most of those victories have come in lower leagues such as the Championship.

Here are the Leeds United managers with the best win records in the club's history and where Farke would sit in the list - only managers with more than 20 fixtures in charge are included.