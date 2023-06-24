Leeds United know what their Championship schedule will look like in 2023-24 following the release of their fixtures - as their search for a manager continues.

The Whites have been interviewing candidates following the decision to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the conclusion of his short-term deal at Elland Road.

A number of players have been linked with moves away from the club following United’s relegation but it remains to be seen which stars could depart before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Leeds start the season at home to Cardiff City before heading to Birmingham City the following weekend in their first away match.

Salernitana eye Hjelde

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde is attracting interest from Serie A side Salernitana according to Corriere dello Sport, via Tutto Mercato Web.

The club finished 15th in the Italian top flight last term and are said to be eyeing a move for the youngster this summer. He joined Leeds from Celtic and spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United.

He made 13 appearances for the Millers as he helped the South Yorkshire club secure Championship survival. He signed a four-year deal upon his arrival at Elland Road in 2021, meaning he is not out of contract until 2025.

“I’m actually enjoying myself very well,” the Norway under-21s international told Norwegian publication Dagbladet, during his time in Rotherham earlier this year.

“It is of course a completely different league and a different size of the club. But I’m playing matches now, at a pretty good level and we’ve done quite well sportingly too.”

Farke emerges as ‘leading candidate’

Daniel Farke is the leading candidate to take over at Leeds United. That is according to the Daily Mail, who report the ex-Norwich City boss is the frontrunner after a meeting with club’s hierarchy on Friday afternoon.

