The West Ham midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer, with Arsenal reportedly seeing two bids rejected for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all linked with a move for the midfielder - and Allardyce feels the potential to offer a deal including cash and a player deal gives Pep Guardiola’s side the upper hand.

When asked where Rice would play next season, he told the ‘No Tippy Tippy Football Podcast’: “Man City, somebody will go back the other way.”

Asked by host Natalie Pike which player might be involved in a potential swap, Allardyce nodded at the suggestion of the ex-Leeds man heading to the London Stadium.

Allardyce then continued: “If I know Moysey, there would have to be a player in the deal for him and that would mean it would be easier for the club who is buying him because they wouldn’t have to pay David Sullivan’s (asking price).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be over £100million in total but it would be so much under that player and that player’s value would take that deal over £100million and David would get somebody he really needed.”

A report on Wednesday by ESPN claimed West Ham are keen to ‘explore a deal’ with City, which would see Phillips move to the London Stadium alongside a transfer fee.

However, Phillips says he is unlikely to leave treble-winning Man City this summer despite struggling for regular game time in his first season, featuring just 12 times in the league since his move from Leeds last year.

Speaking to the i, the England midfielder, who joined City for a reported fee of £42m, said: “My intention is to stay there [Man City].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing [which] I will obviously have to think about it.