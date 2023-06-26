It’s a new week and Leeds United’s hunt for a new head coach continues as the Whites look to finally nail down a replacement for Sam Allardyce.

The Yorkshire club have conducted interviews and are expected to name the manager who will take charge at Elland Road for the 2023/24 EFL Championship season this week. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is open and the rumour mill continues to dominate the headlines.

A Leeds United defender is reportedly ‘close’ to securing a move away from the club and a claim has been made that another top Whites star will be allowed to leave the club on a ‘discount price’. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Monday, June 26:

Leeds United news as defender ‘close’ to exit

According to a report from Football Fan Cast, via Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen is close to joining AS Roma. The former RB Salzburg star is said to be on £40,000 per week as he gets set to leave the Yorkshire club after just one season.

Di Marzio wrote on Twitter: “Talks at advanced stage for Rasmus Nissen Kristensen to join @OfficialASRoma from @LUFC. The player has given his approval to the move, he’s keen on it. The formula of the deal is still to be understood.”

Leeds United to sell star player for ‘discount price’

Per CaughtOffiside, which references a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are prepared to sell French goalkeeper Illan Meslier at a discounted price. The Whites have reportedly informed Meslier that he will be made available for transfer if a bid matching their valuation is received.

