Ex-Leeds United assistant gives backing to next Whites boss contender and hails club with wish

A former Leeds United assistant has given his backing to a leading contender for the vacant Whites managerial hot seat.
Lee Sobot
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Rene Maric joined Leeds in July of last year to become Jesse Marsch’s assistant head coach but left the club seven months later in February following Marsch’s sacking. Leeds are now on with recruiting their third boss since Marsch and Maric believes that the bookmakers’ firm favourite Daniel Farke would be a good fit for a club that Maric hopes will bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

“Great character, class coach for a class club,” wrote Maric on Twitter, asked about his thoughts on Farke to Leeds if it happened. "Hope they will go straight up, really wishing them well (if it happens).”

BACKING: From Rene Maric, second right, for Daniel Farke. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.BACKING: From Rene Maric, second right, for Daniel Farke. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
