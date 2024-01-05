The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites look to boost their squad during the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke has admitted young forward Sonny Perkins is 'not in his plans' after returning from a loan spell at League One club Oxford United.

The England youth international was expected to catch the eye of the Whites boss during his time at the Kassam Stadium - but has now returned after failing to impress during the first half of the season. Perkins made just six appearances during his spell with the U's and did not make a league start during that time.

Speaking about the decision to cut short the loan, U's boss Des Buckingham said: “It’s important for his development that he gets games. It’s a timing thing for me. I can’t speak for what was before, but it wasn’t the right thing to do, to throw him and have a look at whether he can or he can’t.

“I haven’t had a pre-season with him or the time to work with him and see him, so it’s more a timing thing and it’s better for his development to go back and get games, whether that’s at Leeds or somewhere else.

Any thoughts Perkins could form part of Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing squad seem to have been cast aside after the White boss gave a clear indication the youngster could be allowed to move on during the transfer window.

He said: “Difficult to see, I was too far away and had to concentrate on the other lads here. So for that it’s difficult to give you the reasons. Yes, it’s also difficult what will happen right now, at the moment he’s not part of my plans. I spoke about the culture. He was with us in pre-season and then got the chance to impress during training.

“We decided that yeah, it’s a bit too soon for him to be involved because he didn’t shine and then there was the option to loan him out.”

Spurs make decision on future of former Leeds loanee

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly 'taken by surprise' by Leeds United's decision to cut short Djed Spence's loan spell at Elland Road - but are now ready to allow the former Middlesbrough man to depart on a permanent basis.

Spence joined the Whites on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window but he went on to make just seven appearances during the first half of the campaign. Asked about the decision to send the 23-year-old back to the Premier League club, Farke said: "Obviously it's important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it's professionalism, it's discipline, it's workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture.

"And we decided okay, this is the player we want in our group and want to represent Leeds United, our demands are very, very high and we don't differ between loan players, permanent players so we are pretty picky in this topic. We came to the conclusion that we will end the loan for for Djed and he will return back to Tottenham. We are grateful for his time here."