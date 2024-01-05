Leeds United have regularly been backed by huge away followings this season, but how do their away attendances compare to those of their Championship rivals? The Whites fans have long been regarded as some of the most passionate and loyal in the country, but the Championship has clubs aplenty with such fanbases.

Success always helps increase attendance numbers, and Leeds have been in and around the top four for much of the season so far, but Leeds fans were just as supportive last season when the club were relegated. Here, with the help of The 72, we have put together a league table based on average away attendances so far this season. Take a look below.