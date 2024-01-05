Leeds United 'battle' for Chelsea starlet as 'target' makes transfer admission
Leeds United are now closing in on their FA Cup third round clash with Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon. The Whites go into the FA Cup weekend on the back of a much-needed win in the Championship, seeing off Birmingham City after back-to-back defeats.
Daniel Farke's men will be hoping to close in on the top two, but they have business to take care of in the cup first. As the build up to the clash intensifies, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Santos 'interest'
Leeds are said to be one of the clubs interested in a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos this month. Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has claimed the Whites are battling a Premier League club for the midfielder's signature.
Jacobs told CaughtOffside: "Crystal Palace are interested in Santos and there are Championship clubs as well. Ipswich may be one to watch and I think that Leeds are still in the market. Even though they made some replacements they lost Weston McKennie and there could be a window of opportunity there."
Goalkeeper 'target' speaks
Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist has been linked with a move to Leeds in recent months, although things have gone quiet over the last couple of months given Illan Meslier has returned to form, while interest in the Frenchman hasn't been forthcoming. The Whites also signed Karl Darlow in the summer, bolstering their keeper department.
In the latest twist, Tornqvist has revealed to Hallandsposten that some clubs have already been in contact over a possible move this month. He said: “Without saying much, clubs and agents have called Mjällby, but I don’t want to say more. I love Mjällby, but all the players want to get out. It has to work out if you’re going to leave. We’ll see what happens.”