All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Peterborough United.

Leeds United are now closing in on their FA Cup third round clash with Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon. The Whites go into the FA Cup weekend on the back of a much-needed win in the Championship, seeing off Birmingham City after back-to-back defeats.

Daniel Farke's men will be hoping to close in on the top two, but they have business to take care of in the cup first. As the build up to the clash intensifies, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Santos 'interest'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are said to be one of the clubs interested in a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos this month. Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has claimed the Whites are battling a Premier League club for the midfielder's signature.

Jacobs told CaughtOffside: "Crystal Palace are interested in Santos and there are Championship clubs as well. Ipswich may be one to watch and I think that Leeds are still in the market. Even though they made some replacements they lost Weston McKennie and there could be a window of opportunity there."

Goalkeeper 'target' speaks

Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist has been linked with a move to Leeds in recent months, although things have gone quiet over the last couple of months given Illan Meslier has returned to form, while interest in the Frenchman hasn't been forthcoming. The Whites also signed Karl Darlow in the summer, bolstering their keeper department.