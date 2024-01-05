Leeds United supporters make the same point as Djed Spence loan cut short

Djed Spence made just seven appearances during his time at Leeds United

It’s fair to say Leeds United’s decision to cut Djed Spence’s loan at Elland Road short caught many by surprise. The full-back has returned to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur with immediate effect after completing just half of his season-long loan with the Whites.

Spence spent much of his time in West Yorkshire on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the days following his debut for the club at the start of September. He made a playing return for the Whites last month and started five straight games over the festive period, featuring at both left-back and right-back.

However, the decision has been taken to pull the plug on the loan, with Leeds opting to move forward through the remainder of the season without him.

A short statement published on the club’s official website read: “Leeds United can confirm that Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, bringing his loan spell with the club to an end.

“Spence made seven appearances whilst with the Whites after joining in the summer transfer window. We would like to thank Djed for his efforts whilst at Elland Road and we wish him well for his future career.”

Supporters have been reacting on social media since the news broke on Thursday evening with confusion and bewilderment being the overriding emotions on show.

“Why? I’m surprised. Thought he was decent,” one Twitter user wrote. Another simply said: “Strange one considering we are short at full back.”

Other supporters attempted to pinpoint the reason behind the decision: “Well it’s new year and Leeds United still has ever are unpredictable. But I think we can all agree never lived up to what we thought,” a fan said.

An unimpressed supporter commented: “Clearly his heart wasn’t in it, could tell from his body language and lethargic performances.”

“Injury didn't help him get the time he needed, and Gray has proved himself at RB, Djed did fine at LB when called to the job. Whatever has pushed this, time or another issue, good luck to the lad, wherever he goes to, unless he can't go back on loan. Win some, lose some,” said one person.

Another comment read: “Who knows why. But I’m confident that no one on here knows better than Farke what’s good for the team, and there must be a reason. I can’t think of many games where he’s been the difference. Archie starting ahead of him regularly and doing fine.”

With the transfer window now open, Leeds will have the chance to replace Spence and that’s what a chunk of supporters pointed to right away.